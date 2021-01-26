Nigerian comedian, actor, singer-songwriter and brand influencer Samuel Animashaun Perry, known on stage as Broda Shaggi, comes through with the official music video for his song entitled “Happy Day.”

Born July 6th, 1993, Shaggi took interest acting drama as influenced by his late father, who was a drama teacher. He is a graduate of Creative Arts from the University of Lagos.

The song was directed by Victor Giwa (Frush). Watch the visual here.

Brodashaggi has acted in movies including: Ghetto Bred – 2018, Aiyetoro Town – 2019, Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner – 2020 and Namaste Wahala – 2020.