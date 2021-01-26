One of the houses of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho in Soka, Ibadan was

razed by suspected arsonists.

The fire, which reportedly started around 3 am on Tuesday, destroyed some parts of the house.

However, firefighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived on the scene a few hours after to douse the fire.

No statement has been obtained from Igboho on the incident.

The incident happened few days after Igboho asked herdsmen in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days.

At the expiration of the ultimatum last week, he and his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in the ancient town to eject the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir.

They also chased out herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle.

Some houses and property in the settlement of the Fulanis were set ablaze but Igboho denied responsibility, saying residents of the town were responsible for the destruction.