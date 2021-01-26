By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the burning of a house belonging to Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho at night, saying the arsonists are cowards.

Igboho’s property in Soka, Ibadan was gutted by fire at about 3am Tuesday.

He said he moved out of the property about a year ago to a new property also in Soka.

Igboho, real name Sunday Adeyemo, zoomed to national attention after he gave a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa.

The notice followed a series of kidnapping and killing linked to the herdsmen.

The Police in Oyo State said the house was razed by hoodlums in two vehicles around 3.00am.

Gbenga Fadeyi, the spokesperson for the Police Command said reports received on the incident indicated that the house was burnt by hoodlums who invaded Soka area in a bus and a taxi, shooting sporadically to scare people away.

Fadeyi, who said this in a statement on Tuesday however said police had begun an investigation into the incident.

Reacting to the burning of property of Igboho on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said “burning Igboho’s house at 3.00a.m. in the morning only proves that you are nothing but cowards & that you are running scared.

”I pray you do not get what you are looking for. War, conflict, bloodshed & carnage are best avoided.

”Let your madness stop here before it is too late,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.