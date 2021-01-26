By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The All Progressive Congress has welcomed and expressed confidence in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The ruling party in a statement on its verified Twitter platform said they are confident the new service chiefs will consolidate on the remarkable achievements of their predecessors in keeping the country safe and peaceful.

The party also called for public support for the new service chiefs and urged for increase synergy among armed forces to protect the country.

“The Party calls for public support for the new service chiefs as they perform their constitutional roles of protecting our country’s territorial integrity and tackle emerging security threats. We also urge increased synergy among the armed forces in achieving these tasks.

APC also noted that Nigerians should not criminalise ethnicity stating that it is counterproductive and dangerous to national security.

The part further said that “as a nation, our strength remains in our diversity and we should continue to forge unity in that diversity.”

APC urged for peaceful co-existence and mutual understanding among Nigerians, irrespective of the part of the country we chose to live and work.

Earlier today, President Buhari accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.