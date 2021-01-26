By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters.

The commission in a statement said that the arrest was after intelligence report about the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offenses.

Four cars, mobile phones, laptops, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

EFCC said they would all be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

The suspects are Kayode Adeoye, Ogunleye Yemi, Adio Taheed, Olaniyi Joshua, AbdulAfeez Kehinde. Others are Bakare Omolayo, Adesuntola Adebayo, Ridwan Gbolahan, Abdulfatai Waliu, Olayiwola Olamilekan, Raji Wasiu, Olawale Ibrahim, and Tajudeen Mojeed.