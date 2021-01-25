By Jennifer Okundia

Two years after Nigerian captain Ahmed Musa lost his mother, he took to his timeline to pen a tribute to her.

Ahmed became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He stated that though his mother is gone, no day passes by without thinking about her, and he is happy that she is resting in a better place.

He wrote: “Precious mum, i can’t believe it’s been 2 years already since we lost you. No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind but I am happy that you are resting in a better place. Though you are gone, you are never forgotten.

⠀

Your children & grandchildren are doing well and also miss you. A caring and loving mum, your memory lives on forever in our hearts

⠀

Rest well my sweet angel 🕊️🕊️🕊️🙏”

Musa’s mother Sarah Moses, died in January 2019 after a brief illness.