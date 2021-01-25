By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking and Yemi Alade are definitely cooking something.

Okorie on his Instagram shared traditional wedding pictures with Yemi, and fans are wondering if this is a celebrity stunt for a musical video, or if the duo have really tied the knot.

The duo are most likely going to drop a song titled “Mon Bébé,” as that is the caption with which the musician used on the photos.

“Mon Bébé ❤️ @yemialade” he said.