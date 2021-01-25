By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood veteran actor and producer, Dele Odule has said he needs to improve on his acting career in 2021.

The 59-year-old made this known while speaking with Saturday Tribune Entertainment.

He also said God is his priority for 2021.

“I really need to be closer to God. Moving closer to God is a priority for me this year. I also need to improve on my acting career too, it has been a long time produced a movie.

“So this year, I plan to release at least, a movie. I also plan to do more of television series this year 2021,” he wote.

The Ti Oluwa Ni Ile actor also paid condolences to all the actors that died in 2020.

He said, “2020 was a year a lot of us have never witnessed before in our entire lives. We have lost a lot of our own in the industry to 2020. Let me use this medium to say may their souls rest in peace.”

With several appearances in movies, stage plays, and television soaps, Odule is one of the most sought-after talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Also a crossover actor, he has featured in over 300 movies over his career span of 43 years.

He was nominated in the “Best Supporting Actor (Yoruba)” category at the 2014 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Kori Koto. He is also a former president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).