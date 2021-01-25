Governor Hope Uzodimma has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on nine local councils in Orlu zone of the state.

The governor took the action after what he called “the activities of a group of militants that unleashed mayhem at residents of Orlu in Imo State”.

Unofficial report said the clash was between soldiers and the security network inspired by Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

The cause of the clash was not clear yet.

But according to the governor, the ESN militants killed and maimed innocent citizens. He asked the security agencies to fish out the militants.

Affected by the curfew are Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre local government areas of Orlu zone.

At a news conference on the matter on Monday, Uzodimma said the perpetrators of the carnage were out to paint a picture of near break down of law and order in Orlu area, noting that government condemns in its entirety acts of extreme hooliganism and brigandage.

The governor advised the residents of the affected LGAs to abide by the curfew as anyone who violates it will be treated as a suspect.

Governor Uzodimma said that security agencies have been directed to carry out a 24-hour patrol and that law abiding citizens can go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

The governor further condoles with the families of the bereaved and assured them that those who committed the heinous crime against them and their loves ones will not go unpunished.

Governor Uzodimma’s address read in full:

“This afternoon, I received a very disturbing report on the activities of a group of Militants who unleashed a shooting spree in the Orlu area of the state, killing and maiming innocent citizen in the process.

“I am totally appalled by this sad report which appears to paint a picture of near breakdown of law and order in the Orlu area. The government condemns in its entirety this act of extreme hooliganism and brigandage. This is completely unacceptable to this administration. Those behind this callous barbarism will surely regret their actions.

“Consequently, I have directed the security agencies to fish out without fail, all those behind the carnage and immediately bring them to book. Let no one be in any doubt that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will ever escape justice. I assure them that they will pay for their cruelty against a peace loving, innocent people.

“As an interim measure to immediately restore the peace in Orlu zone, a dusk to dawn curfew (6 pm to 6 am) is hereby imposed in the following Local Government Areas of Orlu zone; namely; Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to comply strictly with the curfew as announced. Anyone caught violating the curfew will be treated as a suspect.

“The government wants to assure all Imo people that the situation in Orlu area is under control. Security operatives have been deployed on a 24-hour patrol of the zone. Equally, every security measure necessary has been put in place to ensure that law-abiding citizens can go about their businesses in the affected areas without any fear of molestation.

“The government sincerely condoles with the families of the bereaved and all the victims of the unfortunate incident. I assure them that those who committed the heinous crime against them and their loved ones will never go unfurnished. “