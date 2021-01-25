American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor, Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better known as Trey Songz, has been arrested after he was seen engaging in a physical altercation with a police officer.

A law enforcement source stated that the singer was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and for assaulting a police officer, and will likely be released tomorrow night.

According to a report by TMZ, Trey Songz found himself in the middle of a physical altercation with a police officer during the KC Chiefs’ game, and fans who witnessed it say the police was way out of line.

A witness told TMZ that it all began when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him, and he asked them to chill out.

The officer would then approach the singer and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself.

Another officer would then come to separate the pair, as the singer was ultimately arrested.