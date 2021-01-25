By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian hip hop recording artist and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie known as Erigga, has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Morenike.

In October 2020, Morenike and Erigga got married in a traditional wedding in Ughelli, Delta state in the presence of family and friends.

The new dad broke the news about his baby on Instagram with a video of the baby and a caption that read: “God you are too much 🙏🏽 best gift from God and my wife @fabsnikki 😢💝🎊🍺… una too much una shock me”

Talking about his wedding, Erigga said “@fabsnikki You are the most rare and beautiful flower on this planet and I’m the luckiest man who have you in my arms. My love for you, my wife, will always shine bright!

Getting Married to you is the only right thing I have ever done in my life. I’ve never been so happy in my entire life. I would be dead without you. I love you Mrs Nikki Erhiga 💍💞💘❤️😘🥰”

See reactions:

neo_akpofure

Congratulations bro ❤️❤️

official_ikechukwu

Dope dope made mad. Congratulations bro . God’s blessings and protection 🙏🏾🙏🏾

realwarripikin

💃💃💃💃

officialbovi

Wow! Congratulations bro 🧡

iam_trod

Congratulations Paperboi ❤️

iamharrysong

Big big congratulations bro ✊