Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, on Monday, sent a birthday message to Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Paul Adefarasin, head of the House on the Rock churches headquartered in Lagos, clocks 58 today.

Celebrating his day, Adeboye wished him a happy birthday and prayed for him.

“Happy birthday to Paul Adefarasin. We thank God for your life, family and ministry. We pray that God will continually use you for His glory. He will constantly give you pleasant surprises in Jesus Name,” Pastor Adeboye wrote.

The members of House on the Rock, on their part, thanked Pastor Paul for his great leadership.

“Happy birthday to our Pastor Paul Adefarasin. You have taught us by example that great leadership is impossible without sight, service and sacrifice; and we celebrate you and wish you many more years of impact. Happy Birthday, Papa, we love you,” the message from the members read.

Paul Adefarasin was born on 25 January 1963 to Joseph Adefarasin, a Nigerian High Court judge from Ijebu Ode, and Hilda Adefarasin, a women’s rights activist from Lagos State.

He was raised in Nigeria and the United States.

Adefarasin attended St Saviour’s School in Ikoyi, and Igbobi College in Yaba.

He went on to study at the University of Miami, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture. He practiced in Florida before returning to Nigeria.

He studied at the International Bible Institute of London where he received a Diploma in Christian Ministry.

In June 1995, Adefarasin married Ifeanyi Adefarasin, a former beauty queen. They have three children.