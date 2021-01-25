By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of Ondo Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun have arrested a woman, Seun Oladayo, for allegedly selling her newborn baby for N10,000.

The 22-year-old sold the baby shortly after giving birth to a Pastor, identified as Olawale who reported the incident to Amotekun officers.

Oladayo said that she decided to sell her baby after realizing she could not afford to cater for her as the father had deserted her since she told him she was pregnant.

The suspect also confessed that she cut the umbilical cord of the baby herself after the delivery with the motive of killing her.

“I did it because I don’t know how I am going to take care of the baby. So I told the Pastor to take the baby away and bring N10,000.

“It is true I was dating a man called Tope. He asked me if I am pregnant so he could open a shop for me and I said yes. Since then, I did not see him again and I already have one child that I have been taking care of before I was pregnant again for Tope.”

The Pastor who reported the case to Amotekun officers said the woman’s brother identified as Yinka asked him to bring N10, 000 in order to buy the baby as they were not interested in keeping the baby.

The Pastor noted that he suspected that the baby’s birth must have been induced as they were indications that it was not yet time for the delivery.

“I was told to bring N10,000 so that they can give the doctor N5, 000 for his job and I did because if I did not, another person would come and buy the baby.

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened and the woman was arrested.

Oladayo has been handed over to the Police at Area Commander, Yaba in Ondo by Amotekun officers.