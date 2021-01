By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning yet again as another veteran Dan Nkoloagu has reportedly died.

His death was announced by his son Dan Nkoloagu junior on Facebook on January 23.

He said his dad died on January 22.

“IT WAS A BLACK FRIDAY FOR US YESTERDAY as my Dad left us without saying goodbye,” he wrote.

Nkoloagu died at the age of 83.

He is popularly known for playing the role of a native doctor.