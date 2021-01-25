Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has officially joined the league of homeowners.

The Yoruba movie star on Sunday hosted family and friends at her housewarming celebration.

Her colleagues in the movie industry have taken to social media to congratulate her while sharing photos/videos of her new house on Instagram.

Actress Abiola Adebayo while celebrating Afolabi on Instagram wrote: “Congratulations to my baby Anota

“My heart is filled with so much joy and happiness darling.

“May this be the beginning of a major breakthrough in your life and family by God’s Grace.

“Keep shining sis”

Abiola shared the posts below on Instagram

In the same vein, Mercy Aigbe on Instagram wrote: “Big Congratulations friend mi @kemiafolabiadesipe on your latest achievement!

“Welcome to the landladies club …… more to come in Jesus mighty name!”

See her post below.

