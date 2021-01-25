Dr. John Dadi-Mamud, the Director-General, National Institute for Sports (NIS), is dead.

Dadi-Mamud, who hails from Kogi State, was confirmed dead on Sunday, Jan 24, 2021, in Lagos.

He was aged 53.

Dadi-Mamud, a sports administrator and teacher at the NISports, prior to the announcement of his untimely death showed no sign of sickness.

He took over as the institute’s new chief executive on May 14, 2019, from Dr. Chukwudi Eke, whose tenure expired on May 10.

The former part-time lecturer at the Arabic Teachers’ College, Kano, was acting director and coordinator of academic programmes at NIS, after serving as head of the research department and general secretary of the swimming association.

Confirming the news of Dadi-Mamud’s demise, the NISports Registrar, Musibau Adeneye, said his death was unfortunate.

“His death came as a rude shock because he showed no sign of illness as at the last Thursday he presided over a management meeting.

“He was dear to all of us at the institute and a father-like figure to the students as well. He will be sorely missed by everyone. This is a sad day,” he said.

Debo Oshundun, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in his reaction to Dadi-Mamud’s demise, described him as a thoroughbred professional.

In his words, “This is a rude shock to all of us all in sports family, coming at a time when we are still mourning the death of another sports icon, Joe Erico, who died late last week.

“Here we are mourning the departure of another of our own, this, of course, is a trying moment for the sports fraternity in general.

“Dadi-Mamud was a known person to me, I had a close relationship with him since I was a postgraduate student at the institute.”

“He was my lecturer during my post-graduate course.

“Dadi was loved by everyone and he was appointed the Director in the twilight of the last Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

“He was a thoroughbred professional who rose through the ranks.”

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed sports icon.