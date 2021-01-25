By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Controversial aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has said that Nigeria is safer under President Muhammadu Buhari than the government Of Goodluck Jonathan.

The media aide said this in a Twitter Thread claiming that an international ombudsman, released statistics showing that in spite of security challenges, Nigeria is safer under this government than the previous one.

She however did not provide a link to the international organization as her claims can not be verified.

But her claim is bound to generate a lot of controversy, as most Nigerians believe the security situation is worse now than under Jonathan.

🛑8. After restructuring, they moved to Fulani herdsmen & Boko Haram. Then an international "ombudsman" organisation, released statistics showing that in spite of security challenges, Nigeria is safer under this government than the previous. #CrimeHasNoTribe#CrimeHasNoReligion — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 25, 2021

Lauretta’s arguments are coming in the wake of the crisis in the South West, Oyo, and Ondo State precisely which has been said to be caused by Fulani herdsmen.

The Ondo State government has given an ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate reserved forests in the state, after criminals turned the forests into their dens.

The ultimatum expires today.

Similarly, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, a pan Yoruba activist gave a seven day ultimatum which lapsed on Friday to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa, Oyo State.

The media aide detested the Fulani blame game, claiming that all are targeted to satisfy cravings for more bitterness & hatred towards President Buhari.

“If there’s an ethnic or community clash where lives and property are lost, we pick and choose which to attribute to community clash & which to lay on the doorsteps of the Fulani, President Buhari’s ethnic group in order to satisfy the craving for more bitterness & hatred towards President Buhari.

“There’s no tribe that is free of bad eggs. But criminalizing an ethnic group because you don’t like President Buhari’s face, is nothing short of evil and fishing for trouble.”

She then said that:“Fulanis who have lived in the area for decades, are made to suffer the consequences of crimes committed by others”.