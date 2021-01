Nigerian singer, songwriter, and business man Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is coming out with a new project.

After his “Life Is Eazi Vol.2“, album, he comes through with another body of work titled “Life Is Eazi Vol. 3“ which would drop this year.

on Friday 29th of January Mr Eazi will release a new single dubbed “The Don” produced by Killertunes and E Kelly, off his forthcoming EP “Something Else“.