American gospel singer-songwriter, choir director, and author Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Collins are celebrating 25 years together.

Franklin is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God’s Property, and One Nation Crew among many others.

The 50-year old married Tammy in 1996 and they have 4 children together including: Kerrion, Carrington, Caziah and Kennedy Franklin.

He shared a photo and penned the words: “Sharing a lovely photo of them posing together on Instagram , the singer wrote: “A life-changing weekend with this one…25 years of surrender, dying to self, living for someone else, making God smile by making YOU. I hate the luggage i brought.. I would’ve lived differently if I knew what was waiting for me. What a blessing to find my medicine in loving you; You are my daily dose. Happy Anniversary to the undefeated champion of my .”