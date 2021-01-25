By Jennifer Okundia

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, shared with his followers, moments in his life, he isn’t very proud of.

The 26 year old “Intentions” pioneer disclosed that God has brought him a long way from being unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry.

Bieber, stated that even though he was not in a good place at the time, God was as close to him then as he is right now.

He therefore encouraged his fans to let their past be a reminder of how far God has brought them, after sharing a picture of his arrest.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART”

Justin who is married to model Hailey Baldwin, was discovered at age 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun after he had watched Bieber’s YouTube cover song videos.

He was signed to RBMG Records in 2008.