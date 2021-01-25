By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has said he is not against Hausa or Fulani people, but that he is against killer-herdsmen killing and kidnapping people in the Southwest.

Igboho had last week Friday issued seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave following incessant killings of Yoruba people.

At the expiration of the ultimatum, he addressed thousands of Igangan residents and still demanded Fulani herdsmen leave the area.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde ordered his arrest for fuelling ethnic crisis, but he dared Makinde to arrest him.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu also said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had ordered Igboho’s arrest.

But on Sunday, Igboho met with he Oyo State Commissioner of Police and was never arrested by anybody.

However, he said on Monday that he has many friends who are Hausas and Fulanis and that he is only against killer-herdsmen.

Igboho said enough is enough of killer-herdsmen killing Yoruba people, saying that they could not be chased away from their land.

He lamented that the presidency had shown it was obviously bias on the matter at hand.

In his words: “I am not against Hausa/Fulani people. I have many of them as friends at Sabo, Ibadan. I am totally against the Fulani killer herdsmen killing and kidnapping our people. Enough is Enough.

“You can’t chase us away from our land, if you think we will run away it’s a joke. Presidency has shown its obvious bias. The real worry here is how can Federal government take sides?”