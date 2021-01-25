By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian Gospel minister and televangelist of House On The Rock Church Paul Adefarasin, turned 58 today January 25th 2021.

In June 1995, he married Ifeanyi Adefarasin, a former beauty queen.

However, Ifeanyi wrote her husband a long sweet message to mark his special day.

The message read:

“My Dearest Adeolu,

January 25 will forever be a special day to me, Adebola, Alvin and Alexander, because creation was gifted with you and in turn, we were also gifted with you. You were:

Born Special

Born a blessing

Born to inspire, lead, motivate, and empower

Born to serve, care and encourage

Born to nurture

Born to love and be loved

Born to be exceptional

Born to be my king

Thank you for being a phenomenal man, husband, father, inspiration, pastor, visionary, spiritual father, encourager and coach.

Amidst the recent happenings the world over in the last few weeks, I remain deeply grateful to the Lord for blessing humanity with you and blessing you with yet another year of many more decades to come, and I pray that you have a happy birthday with many happy returns as you truly deserve it.

With love and a grateful heart

Enjoy this new season @pauladefarasin

Paul Adefarasin is the author and self-publisher of over 20 motivational Christian mini-books and multimedia resources.

He has three children with his wife.