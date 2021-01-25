By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Oby Ezekwesili, former presidential candidate and Minister of Education has spoken tough against the government of Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.

The former minister in a Twitter thread said that she detests everything about the president’s leadership style noting that she is not bitter or harbors hate towards the president.

“The congenital ethnic chauvinism and condemnable clannishness of Muhammadu Buhari as president of a multiethnic country like Nigeria has deepened the gullies of disagreement and disaffection among people, ethnicities, regions, religions, and classes. It is detestable leadership. SAD, she tweeted.

She described Nigeria as dangerously sitting on a tinderbox because the president lacks the minutest modicum of “The-Leader -as-Unifier” in his leadership style.

Ezekwesili also said she has little faith in the leadership of the National Assembly to call the president to order.

“They have proven themselves to be absolute lackeys and genuflecting sycophants of Muhammadu Buhari, she said.

She then urged citizens to get ready to take up responsibility for steadying the country.

