From left: Aniefiok Ibange,Gabriel Money, Henry Okolie, Osaki Asobari

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is again enmeshed in another round of negative controversies as the current management led by the new Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa, has been accused of illegal recruitment.

While making this allegation in Port Harcourt, rights groups under the aegis of Transparency, Accountability, Equity and Unity Network, TAEUN asked  President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President  Yemi Osinbajo to stop the recruitment scam until the ongoing forensic audit  of the Commission is concluded.

They also asked the President to order for full investigation into the allegation of secret employment.

The pressure group  through its publicity secretary, Aniefiok Ibange, told journalists in Port Harcourt that they are not against recruitment of new staff into the Commission, but such employment  must follow due procedure of recruitment into the Federal Civil Service.

“We as Nigerians know laid down due procedure of recruitment into the Federal Civil Service follows laid down due process mechanism as we have seen and currently seeing different sections of our federal organizations, including the military and Para-military services.”

The group warned the Sole Administrator and his supervisor, the  Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, that any employment  into the NDDC that was not advertised  and process in line with the norms of the Federal Civil Service

“We want to henceforth  warn the Sole Administrator and his Supervisor and Principal; Senator Godswill Akpabio to desist from going ahead with using the President’s name as cover by claiming that the President Buhari gave them a waiver to employ Staff through illegal means”.

TAEUN, emphasized that they are solidly in support of the forensic audit of NDDC, but members will not stop advocating for transparency until they sure are that employment into the Commission is being done transparently.

On whether the members will mobilize other stakeholders to  stage peaceful public protests if the alleged employment scam continues, they said they believe in the sanctity of the rule of law and so will resort to the court to enforce their demands.

The group also expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of the ongoing forensic audit and called for that process should be fast tracked.

At the time of filing this report, our correspondent made contacts to the management through its Director, Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, but there was no response to all the inquires.

 