Chelsea legend Frank Lampard broke his silence Monday night, more than 10 hours after he got the boot as coach of the club at which he made impression as a world class player.

In a statement on Instagram, Lampard expressed ‘disappointed’ to be sacked by Chelsea, when he was hoping to have more time to take the club to the ‘next level’.

‘It has been a privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long,’ Lampard wrote.

‘Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

‘When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

‘I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

‘I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level”.

Even though he was hurting for being sacked, Lampard expressed appreciation to club owner Roman Abramovich and other officials and also wished the club well.

After the post, some of the team mates such as Didier Drogba and John Terry came to his page to cheer him up.