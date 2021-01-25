By Taiwo Okanlawon

Celebrity fashion designer and publisher, Abike Adedeji popularly known as Abbyke Domina has acquired a Range Rover Velar.

The woman behind the Abbyke Domina fashion brand posted a picture of the interior of her new acquisition on Instagram on Saturday.

“I sat at the owner’s side! Thank You God!” she captioned the picture showing her hand on the steering wheel.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus who is also a close friend to the publisher of The Celebrity Shoot magazine congratulated Abbyke on the purchase of the luxury midsize SUV.

“Congratulations to me…..My friend got a new ride @abbykedomina1 but na we go dey drive am,” Eniola wrote on her page.