A High Court sitting in Kaduna has ordered the release of Zeenat, wife of Shiekh Ibrahim Elzakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN for COVID-19 treatment.

Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge, gave the order after Femi Falana, counsel to El-Zakzaky presented a medical report to back up his case for the release of Zeenat.

Mohammed, son of the IMN leader, last week said his mother, Zeenat, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kaduna correctional centre but was not released for proper treatment.

The Controller of Kaduna Correctional Service, Ibrahim Labbo Maradun replied Mohammed by stating that the result of Zeenat test was still being awaited as on Friday.

However, Falana tendered a certificate stamped by the Kaduna State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Laboratory on 20th January 2021, which shows that the IMN leader’s wife is COVID-19 positive.

The court, however, asked that Zeenat be moved to a government isolation facility to begin treatment immediately.