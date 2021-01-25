By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

An Edo mobile court on Monday convicted 17 persons for violating the curfew imposed by the state government, as part of measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The state government had imposed curfew throughout the state, between 10pm to 5am.

The 17 suspects arrested and convicted include: Emmanuel Chukwuka,Abraham Timothy, Ikechukwu Ekeh, Festus Sylvester, Amadin Osazee and Owie Ben.

Others are Jessica Efe, Festus Osifo, Abigail Emmanuel, Samuel Sunny, Friday Iyoke, Chukudi John, Samuel Omobobule, Gift Obi, Ojo Ibrahim and Abdullahi Umar.

Nine of the convicted persons were arrested at Adenyan, six in New Benin, and 2 others at Aduwawa, Benin City.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Bright Eraze Oniha, sentenced the violators to three hours of community service within the court premises as punishment, after they all pleaded guilty.

Oniha said the suspects were convicted for violating Regulation(s) 16(3) of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, by disobeying the restriction of movement order and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 5 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.