Edo was the odd one out on Sunday to report COVID-19 fatalities out of Nigeria’s 36 states, as new cases plunged to 964, from the record 2,314 on Saturday.

The state which has an exceptionally high death toll, compared with its caseload of 3,568, reported two new deaths.

They were the only ones reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its update on Sunday.

Nigeria’s death toll crept to 1,504, while the cases so far recorded jumped to 121,566.

Edo state now has a death toll of 135, second to Lagos, which has 285 fatalities, against its cumulative cases of 44,940.

In cases to death ratio, Edo has 1 death to every 26 cases. In Lagos, it is one death to every 157 cases.

Abuja which has 15,770 COVID-19 cases, the second highest after Lagos has 119 deaths, a ratio of 1 to 132 cases.

Plateau with 7522 cases, the nation’s third highest has 53 deaths, also a ratio of 1-141.

Kaduna with 7,341 cases the fourth highest also has 56 fatalities, working out as one death for every 131 cases.

The ratio of cases to death in the fifth worst hit state of Oyo is also 1-69. Rivers, the sixth state also shares a similar ratio, one to 62.

Only Edo is different. The Nigerian officials have not explained why this is so.

In the daily cases reported on Sunday, Edo posted 20 cases, the 13th on the grim leaderboard.

Lagos reported 360 cases, Abuja 88, Ogun 73 and Imo 72.

According to NCDC data, the discharged increased to 97,228.

The agency said 2,351 of them were cleared on Sunday, with 573 of the discharges in Lagos.

The breakdown for the 964 new cases

Lagos-360

FCT-88

Ogun-73

Imo-72

Kaduna-67

Plateau-57

Abia-41

Osun-41

Rivers-32

Kano-26

Niger-24

Benue-23

Edo-20

Cross River-20

Akwa Ibom-8

Nasarawa-6

Zamfara-6

Ekiti-6

Jigawa-4

