By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea are set to sack head coach, Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel to be appointed as his successor, Sky Sports reports.

This is after the London club beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The result was still not enough to keep Lampard in his job.

Lampard was appointed head coach at Stamford Bridge in July 2019 and during his first season guided the club to Champions League qualification and the FA Cup final.

He was supported by owner Roman Abramovich in the summer transfer market as Chelsea spent more than £200m on seven new signings, including big-money transfers for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

However, after a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions earlier this season, Chelsea’s form has nosedived. Since the middle of December, they have lost away to Everton, Wolves, Arsenal and Leicester and were also beaten 3-1 at home by Manchester City.