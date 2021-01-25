By Jennifer Okundia

Reality television star, brand influencer and entrepreneur Dorathy Bachor, is currently having a vacation in Dubai, from where she is sharing sultry photos with her followers.

To keep her fans updated on how her holiday is coming, the busty Big Brother Naija star, 24, rocked a striped swim suite with a see-through pant.

Bachor who shared her Burj Khalifa location, believes she is the only one who should make you smile, with her sassiness which will definitely prove to be an asset.

Her caption read: HOLIDAYS 🍾🍾 #doratheexplora

See some comments:

liloaderogba

You couldn’t even put me in your hand luggage 🥺

official_mercyeke

I just feel like taking the next jet to come meet you 😍😍pls ball on me🥰I need all the 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶

official_ka3na

Swim for 2🌝

acupofkhafi

Explore baby! 🌍✨

trikytee

Flexing girl🙌🙌🙌

The Burj Khalifa, known as the Burj Dubai is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m.

It has been the tallest structure and building in the world since its topping out in 2009.