By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Author and aide to former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has warned against the arrest of Pan Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Omokri said arresting Igboho would make him a hero similar to what happened to Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

The former aide said that Buhari would turn Igboho into a Southwest version of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB if arrested.

Following Igboho’s ultimatum to Fulani’s in Ibarapa, Ibadan, there were speculations that the Presidency ordered his arrest.

However, Omokri cautioned Buhari to learn from the popularity Kanu gained after he was arrested.

“Nobody knew who @MaziNnamdiKanu was until #Buhari arrested him. That arrest actually turned Kanu from an unknown to a messiah.

“I thought @MBuhari had learnt his lessons. If he arrests Sunday Igboho, he will only be doing him a favour by turning him to the SW version of Kanu!, Omokri said in a tweet.

Nobody knew who @MaziNnamdiKanu was until #Buhari arrested him. That arrest actually turned Kanu from an unknown, to a messiah. I thought @MBuhari had learnt his lessons. If he arrests Sunday Igboho, he will only be doing him a favour by turning him to the SW version of Kanu! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 24, 2021