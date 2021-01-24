Okafor Ofiebor

There was a Gas Explosion at Adros Gas Plant off Airport road, Rumuodomaya headquarters of Obio-Akpor local government area, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

The incident happened at about 8.43 pm with reverberation from the explosion causing panic around the neighborhood.

It was not clear whether there are casualties but some of the workers on the night shift were said to have suffered severe burns.

Police and other security agencies have been mobilized to the scene at the time of filing this report.

Our Correspondent who resides within the neighborhood where the Gas Plant is located reports the reverberation from the explosion was first heard at exactly 8.43 pm.

Sketchy information has it that the explosion started with one of the Gas Tankers within the gate plant before spreading to other Gas Tanks and reserve.

The Chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area, Solomon Eke is said to have mobilized security agencies and fire Service to the scene and cordoned off that Axis of Airport road.

Adros is unarguably one of the biggest distributors of Cooking Gas in Port Harcourt.

This is happening less than 24 hours after the Osadebe Gas Plant Explosion in Agbor headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta.

Watch the video of the Gas explosion at Rumuodomaya;