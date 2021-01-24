The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has deployed safety engineers to Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, to ascertain causes and recommend solutions to incessant trailer crashes in that axis of the highway.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that this was in addition to an ambulance rescue point earlier established close to the notorious spot for prompt rescue operations.

He said that this was owing to the renewed vigour and re-jigged operational strategies the FRSC embedded into tactical eradication of road traffic crashes in the country.

No fewer than nine persons died while nine others sustained injuries on Jan. 23 in Ikare-Akoko.

The crash, which was caused by brake failure, resulting in loss of control, involved a truck, a Suzuki minibus, with registration number XB 973 KAA and a Lexus saloon car, with registration number KWL 522 AY.

The vehicles were said to be conveying a total of 18 passengers, comprising 11 female adults and seven male adults.

Oyeyemi said that the deployment of the safety engineers came as part of a strategic proactive step by the corps to mitigate the incidences of crashes on the highways.

The corps marshal, who spoke on the readiness of the corps to bring road traffic crashes to an end in Nigeria, lamented the fatalities recorded in recent times on the roads.

He, however, promised that the corps would double its efforts to eradicate crashes, particularly those by articulated vehicles.

Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the growing synergy and friendly collaboration among security agencies in Nigeria.

He praised the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigeria Army and the Department of State Services for playing a vital role in the evacuation of victims and ensuring adequate deployment of men to control traffic around the crash scene.

With the deployment of these professional and certified safety engineers, I am optimistic that the general factors responsible for road crashes on that route will surely be ascertained.

“When that is done, necessary actions will be taken by appropriate agencies he added.