By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has broken his silence over the order given by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his arrest.

Igboho caused tension in the country when he ordered the Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State to leave the area within seven days.

At the expiration of the ultimatum on Friday, he addressed thousands of supporters in Igangan, insisting that the Fulanis must leave the town.

On Saturday, Adamu ordered the arrest of Igboho for giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting on his twitter handle on Saturday night, Igboho asked whether it was not a crime for herdsmen to kill Dr. Fatai Aborode after invading his farm.

He also asked whether it was not a crime that Aborode later went to Seriki Fulani house to lay complain, but was tied and butchered and nothing happened.

He tweeted: “And it’s not a crime to Kill doctor akorede? whose farm was invaded and destroyed by Fulani cows, later went to Seriki Fulani house to lay complain, but was tied and butchered and nothing happened?”