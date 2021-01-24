The U.S. State Department on Saturday called on China to cease what it called ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan using “military, diplomatic, and economic pressure.”

Instead of the campaign to “intimidate” its neighbour, Beijing should seek talks with Taiwan’s democratically elected government, the department said in a statement.

It said that China’s behaviour toward Taiwan and other neighbours was worrisome, adding that Washington’s commitment to supporting Taiwan remained “rock-solid.”

Taiwan on Saturday evening alleged an incursion by 12 Chinese military airplanes into its airspace, the South China Morning Post reported.

China has been conducting flyovers recently but usually with only one or two planes, Taiwan was reported as saying.

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province that will one day be part of the China again, though the island has been self-ruled since 1949.

Newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state.

His confirmation by the Senate is expected early next week.

DPA/NAN