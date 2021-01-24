The Police Command in Zamfara said it had established two additional police outposts in Kanoma and Janbako Communities of Maru and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state, the scenes of recent bandits’ attack that claimed 40 lives.

SP Muhammad Shehu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, who stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, in Gusau, said the development came on the heels of a condolence and assessment visit by Gov. Bello Matawalle on Jan. 23, to Kanoma and Janbako districts, over the recent attacks on the communities.

During the visit, the governor directed that all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) should be returned to their respective communities, and promised to deploy adequate security operatives to the affected villages.

In a prompt response, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Abutu Yaro, established two police outposts in Kanoma and Janbako districts on Saturday, the statement said.

“The CP also directed the posting of an adequate number of joint conventional Police operatives and indigenous members of the Special Constabulary, to take over the security architecture and restore public safety and security to the affected areas.

“The command further created additional pin down points at Amumo village, along Colony-Faru road. The pin-down point is adequately equipped with joint security operatives made up of the Police Mobile Personnel from 78 PMF, Maradun, police operatives attached to the Federal Highway Patrol and Civil Defence operatives.

“The Initiative is in line with the police, other security agencies’ collaboration with the Zamfara government, that is committed to rid all nooks and crannies of the state of all forms of criminal activities,” he explained.

Shehu further said that the measure was to further restore public confidence and trust in the capability of the government and the security agencies to protect their lives and property.

According to him, during the visit, the CP briefed the security personnel in the area, charging them to be up to date with their mandate by working in unity and ensuring collaboration with host communities.

“The commissioner of police also charged them to be conscious of their personal safety and the safety of the people they are serving., warning them against extortion as the government is working toward their welfare,” he said.