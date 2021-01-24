Agency Report

Turkey sought on Sunday to rescue three surviving members of a cargo ship, called Mozart, after pirates attacked it off the coast of Nigeria.

While one crew member was killed, 15 were kidnapped, according to President Tayyip Erdogan’s office and Turkish state media.

Erdogan had two phone calls with one of the captains of the ship which was headed toward Gabon, and he “instructed all officials regarding the rescue of kidnapped ship personnel,” Turkey’s presidency said.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency said the ship had a full crew of 19.

The vessel was headed to Cape Town from Lagos, it said.

Anadolu cited Istanbul-based Boden company saying the owners and operators of the vessel were abducted at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea.