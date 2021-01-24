By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has warned the newly appointed commissioner of police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko to resign her appointment over Sunday Igboho’s case.

Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho has come under fire across several government quarters after storming Ibarapa, Oyo State on Friday to evacuate all Fulani herdsmen in the community.

The Yoruba activist previously gave all the Fulani’s in the community a seven-day ultimatum to leave the community after being accused of masterminding kidnapping and murder among other crimes in the community.

Nnamdi Kanu as a result of this has said the appointment of Ngozi as commissioner of police in the state is strategic to ferment enmity between the East and the West in Nigeria.

The IPOB leader in a Facebook post said “You are an Igbo woman, so I expect you to be reasonable enough to know that Fulani IGP posted you to Oyo to superintend the arrest or possible killing of Yoruba youths in order to ferment enmity between the East and the West at this critical juncture in the history of the liberation of all indigenous peoples across Nigeria, including you and your family.

He then advised her to resign citing the instance of a certain Yoruba CP who did the same in Abia State.

“I will advise you to resign honorably from your position as a certain Yoruba CP did in Abia State when he declined to order men under his command to open fire on IPOB protesters.

Nnamdi Kanu warned the police CP to not jeopardize the safety of Sunday Igboho stating that if she does she and her family will have the IPOB to contend with.

“I am warning you not to do anything likely to jeopardize the safety or well-being of Sunday Ighoho otherwise you and your family will have the might of IPOB to contend with. The silly game you people always play in that Zoo will no longer wash with us. Suddenly Fulani has realized that appointing an Igbo woman as Police Commissioner is a good thing because they want to use you. Nothing should happen to Igboho.

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has told CP Ngozi to treat Sunday Igboho and others in the state fueling ethnic tension as criminal elements.