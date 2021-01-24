The Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, says it is exploring areas of support from the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism.

Chief of Military Public Information, Col. Muhammad Dole, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Member countries of MNJTF, formed in 2015, are Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been operating in the Lake Chad region.

The spokesman said the First Secretary Political for Lake Chad Basin, Dr. Katharine Brooks, and the Deputy Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Nigeria, Lt.-Col. Bobby GilBrooks met in Maiduguri.

Dole noted that the meeting was geared towards exploring areas of interventions and efforts at degrading the terrorists.

The MNJTF commander gave the diplomats an insight on the operational capabilities, successes and challenges of the Joint Force.

He listed Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), Information Operations as well as Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) capabilities as areas the West African nations needed support.

“A follow-up meeting was held in N’Djamena on Friday between the commander and the Commander, Operation TURUS and British Military Assistance Training Team West Africa, Col. Nick Abram.

“The UK Government had supported the MNJTF in 2015 through the provision of vehicles, rough terrain motorcycles, power generating set of different capacities, dental equipment and communication equipment, among other items,” Dole added.