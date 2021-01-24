By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Naira Marley has weighed in on the arrest of some secondary school students arrested by Amotekun officers, according to a viral video.

The music star described the arrest as child abuse.

He said that the officers alongside the teachers need to be arrested.

The Marlian president in an Instagram post said he owes the students justice asking to be linked with the school or any of the kids.

“How can you arrest school kids? This is child abuse. The teachers and this stupid uncle with guns need to get arrested”, he posted on Instagram.

“I want to meet all these kids I owe them justice please help me with the name of the school or link me up with any of my Marlian Kids. Thanks. I wanna see the witch behind the camera self. Wtf is amotekun self?? If they treat ur child like this, what would u do? Did u see the slap?? U calling someone child criminal?? Omoo I’m so angry give me the school name pls. I need to go there.

The video of some secondary school students being rounded up in an Amotekun van became a hot topic online on Saturday.

The students were said to have modeled like music star Naira Marley leading to their arrest.