By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that it did not postpone membership registration and revalidation scheduled to begin on Monday. This is contrary to widespread reports that the party has postponed the exercise.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe the APC described reports that it postponed the membership registration and revalidation process as fake and highly mischievous stating that the exercise would go on as scheduled.

“The APC membership registration, revalidation, and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable, the statement reads.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop”, Akpanudoedehe stated.

Further proofing that there are no glitches in the plan the party released the membership registration exercise timetable.

Not true. APC Membership Registration Exercise On Course will Commence As Scheduled The purported "NOTICE" in circulation and ascribed to the APC CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D. is fake and highly mischievous. See attached timetable. https://t.co/nIk2PGkSgT pic.twitter.com/W6rKAi6zGs — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) January 23, 2021