By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kano State government have set up mobile courts to ensure residents are compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines as death toll rises in the state.

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor during a media parley disclosed that the mobile courts were set up to ensure full compliance.

He said the measure became necessary to preserve public safety and ensure full compliance with the Coronavirus prevention protocols.

Ganduje said “Very soon we are coming up with mobile courts and Coronavirus marshals of over 1000 youths which will include Police, Civil Defense, and other Paramilitary Personnel to help in enforcing the use of face masks and obeying the protocols in the state.”

“There could be a public outcry, but public outcry cannot stop a serious government from serving her people. We will not be diverted from what is good for our people. This collaboration will continue between us.

The governor also said that the government has provided two thousand Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and one hundred thousand Face Masks to private hospitals in the state.

Previously, Ganduje met with all the five emirs in the state to discuss how the virus would be nipped in the bud in communities. He is also to speak with other stakeholders in the community towards handling the virus.