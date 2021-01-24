Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Arewa Consultative Forum not to turn the South West into a war zone.

Adams said this in a press statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

“The apex organisation in the North and the herders association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation .

“By their inciting statements, the North is beating war drums. But we will resist any attempt by the North to turn our region into war zones and no amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen.

“From my findings, what is playing out in the last three days ( especially on the social media ), it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region who are now using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name , and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward, but by virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bound by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right . And I must also consult widely before taking any action.

“What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than ( sic ) the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together .

“The killer herdsmen are the major problem but sadly the Federal Government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years , killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with victims paying several billion as ransom.

“The Fulani, in their conqueror agenda since 1818 had caused a lot of damage to the southwest .

And it is clear that the south is their target, that is why anybody going against the Fulani herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy, ”he said.