By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, the new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State has called for calm among the residents in Oyo State, assuring them that the force will live up to its responsibilities.

Onadeko made this known in a statement issued by CSP. Fadeyi Olugbenga following the arson and the breach of peace in Igangan caused by the inciting pronouncement of Sunday Adeniyi, also known Sunday Igboho.

According to the CP, the Police have commenced an investigation into the incident in Igangan after the situation was brought under control.

She said, “following the fear of threats to public peace, occasioned by the inciting pronouncement of Chief Sunday Adeniyi, A.K.A Sunday Igboho, the Oyo State Police Command jointly with the Operation Burst had embarked on visibility/confidence building patrol of the areas concerned.

“Sadly, the relative peace and calmness, being enjoyed, due to the visibility patrols of the Security Agencies were truncated by the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan, at about 1630hrs on 22nd January 2021.

“The visit had culminated in a mob action by some youths in the town, who, armed with different types of weapons, embarked on arson and a breach of peace. In the process, grievous hurt was committed against one of the Police Officers, while discharging his statutory duties.

The statement further stated that it is necessary to state that, “in handling the situation, Security Operatives applied extreme caution to avoid casualty and to avoid the situation from degenerating to a complete breakdown of law and order. Be that as it may, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command would like to appeal for calm.

Well meaning and peace loving elders in the community are also enjoined to caution and advise restive youths to sheath their swords and shun violence in addressing the complex situation at hand.

“The youths should avoid being used as pawns to ignite ethnic war. At no time has violence been used as weapon to address security challenges.

“It is also necessary to mention that, substantial numbers of suspects (of different ethnic backgrounds) were arrested in connection with virtually all the cases of kidnapping or assassination, which had occurred in the State.

“Some have been arraigned in the Court of Law and being remanded in Correctional Facilities, while investigations are still ongoing in some of the cases.

The Commissioner also reiterated that the Security Agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands.

“Investigation into the arson and the breach of the peace, which occurred at Igangan will be investigated to a logical conclusion and culprits shall be brought to justice.

Onadeko called for calm and solicit the support of the good people of Oyo State in ensuring that we keep the State safe and secure.