Members of Ondo House of Assembly have declared support for the seven days ultimatum issued to herdsmen to quit the state’s forest reserves by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The lawmakers said that the order was meant to secure the lives and property of the people in a statement they issued on Sunday in reaction to various positions by interest groups on the vacation order.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Olugbenga Omole, the lawmakers lamented the loss of lives and property attributed to the nefarious activities of criminals masquerading as herders in Ondo State.

“The mindless killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adewusi, the recent killing of the Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology Akure among others are still very fresh in our memory,” the lawmakers said.

While commending Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for his courage in issuing the vacation order the lawmakers condemned the statement credited to the presidential spokesperson Shehu Garba criticising the stance of the Governor.

They noted that residents of the state have gone through a lot of trauma in the hands of the criminal minded individuals, adding that it is the onerous responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

While pledging their support for the quit notice given by the Governor, the lawmakers stated that they may have to cut short their recess to attend to the burning issue. They urged registered herders to go about their legitimate duties without fear.