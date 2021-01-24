A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has warned against arresting Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Fayose condemned the federal government for going after Igboho after he issued an ultimatum to Fulani in Oyo State.

Fayose, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Saturday, told Governo Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, that arresting Igboho would escalate tension in the South-West region and Nigeria.

“Gov Seyi Makinde should rather use dialogue and persuasion instead of escalating tension in his own State by calling for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo or anyone at this time,” Fayose tweeted.

“If FG and some governors could ‘dialogue’ with Boko Haram terrorists, Gov Makinde calling all stakeholders to a round-table discussion will not be a misplaced action.

“Any attempt to arrest anyone will cause a further threat to the already fragile peace in the West and the country as a whole. Above all, any unchecked escalation may lead to a state of emergency,” he added.

