The Elephant Club of Ogba Ashade, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Agege, Lagos, said it has spent N4 million to renovate Akilo Primary School, ahead of resumption.

The club’s Fund Raising Committee Chairman, Mrs Taiwo Adelanwa, said this at the inauguration of the renovated school on Sunday.

Adelanwa said that the renovation was to ensure a conducive learning environment for pupils in the community.

According to her, the educational interventional project of the club is a star one that has set apart the association from other community-based organisations.

“We do our lead assessment annually and decide to focus more on primary schools, as we know that early childhood is important.

“This year, we selected Akilo Primary School, not out of any special interest, but we discovered that it is one of the schools in the community with less government intervention.

“Unlike other schools with regular government interventions, the school received government intervention last in 2003. This informed our choice to give the pupils conducive learning environment,” she said.

Adelanwa said that the yearly programme usually focuses on educational development, where schools would be given computers, photocopiers and generators to enhance academic activities.

“We would have folded our arms this year and hidden under the excuses of COVID-19 pandemic but we were motivated by the need to provide a conducive environment for the pupils of the school, especially at this critical period.

“That’s why we embarked on the roofing and fixing of the school windows, with the provision of more than 100 desks and chairs for the pupils, all of which cost us over N4 million,” she added.

In his remarks, Mr Kolawole Anigbajumo, Leader of the Legislative Arm, Agege Local Government council, said that with the renovation of the classrooms, pupils would now have the opportunity of learning in a conducive environment.

Anigbajumo, representing Ward F in Agege where the school is situated, praised the club for the project and called on the school’s management to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

“The club has done fantastically well; the renovation will further improve the standard of education in the school,” he added.

Chief Lateef Salako, the Baale (traditional head) of Otubu community in Agege, appreciated the club for executing the project in the school within a very short period, even in the face of severe economic downturn, occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so happy seeing the renovation done by Elephant club. Indeed, these are the most important facilities that the school needs at this time,” he said.

“We need government intervention, provision of adequate security to protect the facilities from vandals.

The club had, in 2020, donated items worth N1.5 million to some schools in Ogba and Agege areas to further enhance teaching and learning.