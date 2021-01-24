By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bolu Okupe, the son of former presidential aide Doyin Okupe, has said he hopes one day, homosexuality can be decriminalized in Nigeria.

The bodybuilding enthusiast said he has no regrets coming out to be gay saying it is not a western thing in an interview with Punch.

Bolu who said his sexual orientation can never change, and he can’t stop being gay revealed that he discovered he was gay when he was 10 or 11-year-old.

He also said it is the same with a lot of people in the LGBTQ community stating that they all discovered their sexual orientation before puberty.

In reaction to his father’s believe that he could one day reconsider being gay said that sexual orientation is not what one we can reconsider.

“This is the way I am, and it is the way I have always been and will always be. I and many others in the LGBTQ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community were born the way we are, many may not understand this,” he said.

Bolu also said he hopes one day he could have children and a beautiful family of his own saying there are ways gay men have children through In Vitro Fertilisation and through adoption.