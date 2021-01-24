By Daniels Ekugo

Nigerian entertainer, Dapo Oyenbanji popularly known as D’banj with the top notch video music Producer, Clarence Peters were recently on a courtesy visit to the Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko.

The Koko master was thrilled with the bold vision and strategies by Prince Ned Nwoko foundation to eradicate malaria in Africa starting with Nigeria and pledged his support in fight against the scourge of malaria in Africa.

Prince Ned shared his vision of malaria free Nigeria and that its possible “if we join our hands together to get a vaccine, clean up Nigeria and fumigate the entire country.”

The project coordinator of Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba also shed more light on other agenda of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation which includes Tourism, Culture and environment. Project Tourism and the Stars University being the first Sports University in Africa are one of the legacies of former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko to impacts Africa.